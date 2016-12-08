BRIEF-Ciena Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ciena Corp:

* Ciena reports fiscal fourth quarter 2016 and year-end financial results

* Sees revenue in range of $615 million to $645 million for Q1

* Ciena Corp sees Q1 adjusted gross margin in mid-40s percentage range

* Ciena Corp sees Q1 adjusted operating expense in range of $220 million to $225 million

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $716.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $716.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $716.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S