FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Entergy Corp intends to shut down palisades nuclear power plant permanently on Oct. 1, 2018
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Entergy Corp intends to shut down palisades nuclear power plant permanently on Oct. 1, 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp:

* Entergy intends to shut down palisades nuclear power plant permanently on oct. 1, 2018

* CMS and Palisades will sign a new PPA under which plant would continue to operate until Oct. 1, 2018

* Palisades power purchase agreement to end early; nuclear plant to close in 2018

* Early termination to lower costs to consumers' customers by as much as $172 million over four years

* Due to termination of PPA, intention to shut down plant, entergy will recognize a non-cash impairment charge of about $390 million in Q4

* In addition to impairment charge, through end of 2018 entergy expects to record additional charges totaling approximately $55 million

* Transaction is expected to result in $344 million in savings

* Impact on free cash flow from new agreement is expected to be positive compared to alternative of closing plant at end of current PPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.