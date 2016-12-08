BRIEF-Orange to keep stake in Morocco's subsidiary at current level in the short term-CEO

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Orange SA

* Orange does not plan to change its current 49 percent stake in its Moroccan subsidiary in the short term, CEO Stephane Richard says

* Orange would like to increase its current stake in its Tunisian subsidiary by 15 to 16 percent, Orange's head of African and Middle-East operations Bruno Mettling says

* Orange thinks the iranian market has a high potential but does not want to rush things, Richard says Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain)