8 months ago
BRIEF-Orange to keep stake in Morocco's subsidiary at current level in the short term-CEO
December 8, 2016 / 8:32 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Orange to keep stake in Morocco's subsidiary at current level in the short term-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Orange SA

* Orange does not plan to change its current 49 percent stake in its Moroccan subsidiary in the short term, CEO Stephane Richard says

* Orange would like to increase its current stake in its Tunisian subsidiary by 15 to 16 percent, Orange's head of African and Middle-East operations Bruno Mettling says

* Orange thinks the iranian market has a high potential but does not want to rush things, Richard says Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
