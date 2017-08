Dec 9(Reuters) - Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG :

* Said on Thursday Supervisory Board of Eifelhoehen-Klinik AG has hecided to extend the contract of the chairman of the Eifelhoehen-Klinik, Dr. Markus-Michael Kuethmann, until Dec. 31, 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: