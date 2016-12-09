FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Pandox evaluates possibility to carry out directed share issue
December 9, 2016 / 6:14 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pandox evaluates possibility to carry out directed share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9(Reuters) - Pandox AB :

* Said on Thursday had mandated ABG Sundal Collier to evaluate the conditions to carry out a directed new issue of not more than 7,499,999 class B shares

* Said intended to use the potential proceeds to finance acquisitions and thereby increase the company's financial flexibility and mandate for continued value creation

* Said Eiendomsspar Sverige AB and Christian Sundt AB have expressed interest in subscribing for shares corresponding to a total of about 150 million Swedish crowns ($16.5 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.1266 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

