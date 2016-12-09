FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Monnari Trade updates on revaluation of real estate asset value
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 9, 2016 / 7:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Monnari Trade updates on revaluation of real estate asset value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Thursday its management board decided to conduct a revaluation of the real estate located in Lodz, Poland, to the amount of 28.3 million zlotys from 12.9 million zlotys as at Sept. 30

* The company has a 70 pct interest in the property, which was acquired in 2015

* Estimates that due to the update of the property value, the value of its assets and financial results will be impacted with value increase of about 12 million zlotys ($2.87 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1813 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.