8 months ago
December 9, 2016 / 7:44 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Prima Moda will not issue series A bonds; to get financing from financial institution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Prima Moda SA :

* Said on Thursday that a financial institution expressed its interest in granting of the financing to Prima Moda

* The estimated value of transaction is expected to be higher that the value of the issue of bonds planned by the company

* Decided that in such circumstances, guided by the interests of the shareholders, it will engage in new investment project

* Its management board decided not to allocate the series A bonds and series A bonds did not go through

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

