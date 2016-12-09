FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaps Investment announces squeeze-out for TelForceOne' shares
December 9, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Kaps Investment announces squeeze-out for TelForceOne' shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - TelForceOne SA

* Kaps Investment sp. z o.o. (Kaps Investment) announces squeeze-out for 727,631 shares representing 8.88 pct stake in the company at 3.10 zlotys per share

* In tender offer Kaps Investment raised its stake in TelForceOne to 89.90 pct and together with Sebastian Sawicki holds 91.12 pct in the company

* Following announcement of squeeze-out the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) suspended trading of TelForceOne shares as of Dec. 9

Source text: bit.ly/2h3RoJ0; bit.ly/2haeD1k

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
