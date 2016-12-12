FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CCC plans issue of convertible bonds and shares buyback
December 12, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CCC plans issue of convertible bonds and shares buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - CCC SA :

* Said on Friday that its management plans to issue convertible bonds into new shares or exchangeable for existing shares of CCC

* The estimated total value of the issue is at about 150 million euros ($158.45 million)

* Plans to issue the bonds for the period of 5 to 7 years and list them on the Frankfurt stock exchange

* Intends to spend some of the bond proceeds on buying its own shares of up to 300 million zlotys ($71.27 million) until the end of 2019

* Its extraordinary general meeting to vote on the above on Jan. 10, 2017, the supervisory board has approved the resolution projects

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9467 euros $1 = 4.2096 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
