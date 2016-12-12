BRIEF-CCC plans issue of convertible bonds and shares buyback

Dec 12 (Reuters) - CCC SA :

* Said on Friday that its management plans to issue convertible bonds into new shares or exchangeable for existing shares of CCC

* The estimated total value of the issue is at about 150 million euros ($158.45 million)

* Plans to issue the bonds for the period of 5 to 7 years and list them on the Frankfurt stock exchange

* Intends to spend some of the bond proceeds on buying its own shares of up to 300 million zlotys ($71.27 million) until the end of 2019

* Its extraordinary general meeting to vote on the above on Jan. 10, 2017, the supervisory board has approved the resolution projects

