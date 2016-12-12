FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Wall Street edges up, bucking weak European trend. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
December 12, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 8 months ago

Wall Street edges up, bucking weak European trend. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares turn lower, Wall St up slightly

** Dow Jones, S&P 500 touch new records

** Oil prices soar on deal to cut crude output

** M&A also in focus, UniCredit to spin off unit

** Philips sells stake in Lumileds

** Sky faces shareholder scepticism of bid from Fox

** Lonza dips after says in talks to buy Capsugel

** STOXX rose on Friday, making its best week since January 2015 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
