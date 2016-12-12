FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 10:32 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lifevantage Q1 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Lifevantage Corp

* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $54.9 million

* Lifevantage announces financial results for fiscal year 2016 and the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $48 million to $49 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $207 million to $212 million

* Q1 earnings per diluted share were $0.08, adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
