8 months ago
BRIEF-HEBA Fastighets acquires youth accommodation in Tullinge, Sweden
December 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-HEBA Fastighets acquires youth accommodation in Tullinge, Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - HEBA Fastighets AB :

* Said on Monday it had signed agreement (so called forward funding deal) with Södertörn Holding AB, part of Wästbygg Gruppen AB, regarding acquisition of youth accommodation in Tullinge, Sweden

* To acquire all shares in Tullinge Ungdomsbostäder AB, which holds leasehold related to property and which signs agreement with Wästbygg regarding development of housing

* Development, which is to start in Q1 2017, comprises 2 buildings with 155 apartments and 52 parking places

* Deal value is about 216 million Swedish crowns ($23.56 million) and will be financed via loans

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.1665 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

