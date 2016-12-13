FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 7:14 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Agora's Q4 results to be affected by 7.4 mln zloty reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Agora SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an annex to trilateral agreement regarding employment reduction, dated Oct. 11, between Agora SA, trade unions and Agora's Council of Employees

* Agreed to sign a letter of intent between the company and trade unions concerning the intention of both sides to work out rules of voluntary redundancies in "Gazeta Wyborcza", in case there is a need to reduce employment in "Gazeta Wyborcza" in 2017

* In accordance with the annex, the number of people affected by group layoffs will grow to no more than 190 people from about 135

* The total costs related to the reduction of employment have been estimated at c. 7.4 million zlotys ($1.77 million) and will impact the company's and group's Q4 financial results

$1 = 4.1810 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
