Dec 13 (Reuters) - Midven SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit, Mizaco Sp. z o.o., bought 2,000 shares representing 20 percent stake in PrimeBit Games Sp. z o.o.

* PrimeBit Games Sp. z o.o. is developer of 9 mobile games available in 240 countries

