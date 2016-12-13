BRIEF-Immunotherapy project coordinated by MolMed receives EUR 5.9 mln grant

Dec 13(Reuters) - MolMed SpA :

* Said on Monday that European Commission has awarded a 5.9 million euro ($6.27 million) grant to the project called EURE-CART, of which MolMed is coordinator

* The grant will partially cover R&D expenses of the project over a 48-month period

* MolMed will receive 2.0 million euros out of the total amount granted and will coordinate the project conducted in consortium of nine different partners from six EU countries

* Said main expected impact of EURE-CART is the establishment of CAR T-cell therapy as the ultimate personalised therapy, capable of defeating neoplastic diseases

Source text: bit.ly/2gv5BdV

Further company coverage: