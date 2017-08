Dec 13 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp :

* Sees FY 2017 sales of $980 million - $1.0 billion

* Blue bird delivers strong fiscal 2016 financial performance

* Q4 sales $286.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $291.3 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of $72-76 million

* Adjusted ebitda guidance of $72-76 million and adjusted free cash flow guidance of $38-42 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: