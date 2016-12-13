BRIEF-Yamaha Motor Corp., USA's division acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA:

* Acquisition of technology will let unit sell EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engines both within Japan, overseas

* Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products

* Fuji Heavy Industries is ceasing production and sale of multi-purpose engines, etc. at end of September 2017

* YMUS will continue after-sales service for Fuji Heavy Industries' multi-purpose engine business in North America

* Fuji Heavy Industries will transfer to Yamaha Motor Powered Products EH65, EH72, and EH65V of EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engine range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: