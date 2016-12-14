FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PCI Biotech extends existing collaboration agreement
December 14, 2016 / 6:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PCI Biotech extends existing collaboration agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14(Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Said on Tuesday an undisclosed pharma company intend to extend the existing research collaboration agreement, originally signed in Sept. 2015, until the end of Q2 2017

* Aim is to further evaluate the synergistic effects of both parties' technology platforms, to determine whether PCI Biotech's fimaNAc technology has the potential to enhance the therapeutic effect of the partner's nucleic acid therapeutic compounds

* Pre-clinical research agreement to cover evaluation of technological compatibility and synergy based on in vitro studies

* The pharma company specializes in nucleic acid therapeutics and is responsible for funding and conducting the research

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

