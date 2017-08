Dec 14 (Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that the board proposes a rights issue of up to 5.0 million euros ($5.32 million), premium included

* Multiversity SpA committed to subscribing to the capital increase for 1.9 million euros via the acquisition of rights from some shareholders

* Multiversity's commitment remains valid if the subscription price will not be higher than 4.05 euro per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: