BRIEF-JR Holding's supervisory board dismisses motion for advance on FY 2016 dividend

* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board dismissed the management board's motion for payment of an advance on FY 2016 dividend

* The company's management board submitted the motion in connection with the implementation of the 2016-2017 development strategy

* The whole proposal has been rejected, as the currently held funds are insufficient to pay the advance and are necessary to secure planned development of JR Holding

