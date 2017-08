Dec 14 (Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Energi SA (EFE) :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Startup Polskie Inwestycje sp. z o.o., acquired 0.5 million shares representing 33 pct stake in Villa Park Investment SA

* Villa Park Investment owns, among others, a plot of land, office property and two industrial real estates

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: