BRIEF-Express Scripts Holding announces 2017 financial guidance

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co :
* Sees total adjusted claims for year ending December 31, 2017 1,375 million to 1,425 million
* Express Scripts Holding Company announces 2017 financial guidance
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $6.36 to $6.42
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.82 to $7.02
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.28 to $5.34
* Sees cash flow from operations for year ending December 31, 2017 $4,700 million to $5,200 million
* Updating 2016 total adjusted claims guidance from a range of 1,265 million to 1,280 million to a range of 1,400 million to 1,415 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.39, revenue view $101.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revising methodology for reporting network claims for 2017 guidance, for reporting periods beginning with year ending Dec 31, 2016
* Revised methodology includes adjustment to reflect non-specialty network claims filled through 90-day network programs