8 months ago
BRIEF-Express Scripts Holding announces 2017 financial guidance
December 14, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Express Scripts Holding announces 2017 financial guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co :

* Sees total adjusted claims for year ending December 31, 2017 1,375 million to 1,425 million

* Express Scripts Holding Company announces 2017 financial guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $6.36 to $6.42

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.82 to $7.02

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.28 to $5.34

* Sees cash flow from operations for year ending December 31, 2017 $4,700 million to $5,200 million

* Updating 2016 total adjusted claims guidance from a range of 1,265 million to 1,280 million to a range of 1,400 million to 1,415 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.39, revenue view $101.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revising methodology for reporting network claims for 2017 guidance, for reporting periods beginning with year ending Dec 31, 2016

* Revised methodology includes adjustment to reflect non-specialty network claims filled through 90-day network programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

