FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals announces CTP-543 positive top-line phase 1 results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 1:44 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals announces CTP-543 positive top-line phase 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert pharmaceuticals - phase 2A trial expected to commence in Q1 next year and topline primary outcome data expected by end of 2017

* Concert pharmaceuticals announces CTP-543 positive top-line phase 1 results

* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc says Phase 2a clinical trial for CTP-543 is expected to begin in Q1 of 2017

* Concert pharmaceuticals - CTP-543 well-tolerated across all dose groups in study & there were no serious adverse events in subjects who received CTP-543

* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - intends to present phase 1 findings at a medical conference in 2017

* Concert pharmaceuticals-phase 2 a trial for CTP-543 is expected to commence in Q1 of next year, topline primary outcome data is expected by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.