BRIEF-Alma Media: Otava increases its stake in Alma Media to 7.26 pct

Dec 13(Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Received a notification on December 14, 2016 that Otava's holding of the shares and votes in Alma Media has exceeded the threshold of 5%.

* Following the acquisition, Otava's stake in Alma Media amounts to 82,383,182 shares (7.259 pct of the total number of shares)

* Otava's managing director Alexander Lindholm said does not rule out that Otava's stake in Alma Media will grow in the future, Startel news agency said

