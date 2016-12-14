FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Alma Media: Otava increases its stake in Alma Media to 7.26 pct
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
December 14, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Alma Media: Otava increases its stake in Alma Media to 7.26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13(Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Received a notification on December 14, 2016 that Otava's holding of the shares and votes in Alma Media has exceeded the threshold of 5%.

* Following the acquisition, Otava's stake in Alma Media amounts to 82,383,182 shares (7.259 pct of the total number of shares)

* Otava's managing director Alexander Lindholm said does not rule out that Otava's stake in Alma Media will grow in the future, Startel news agency said

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

