BRIEF-Neustar to be acquired for $33.50/shr in cash by group led by Golden Gate Capital
December 14, 2016 / 1:54 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Neustar to be acquired for $33.50/shr in cash by group led by Golden Gate Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Neustar Inc

* Terms of agreement were unanimously approved by neustar’s board of directors

* Neustar to be acquired for $33.50 per share in cash by group led by golden gate capital

* Neustar inc - transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion

* Neustar inc - transaction includes debt to be refinanced

* Under terms of agreement, company may solicit alternative proposals from third parties for 30 days.

* Neustar inc says an affiliate of gic will also invest in neustar and will become a minority owner of company following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

