BRIEF-CD Projekt to get c. 30 mln zlotys in subsidies

Dec 14 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA
* Four projects by CD Projekt and one by GOG.com will receive around 30 million zlotys ($7.19 million) in subsidies
* The subsidies have been granted under the GameINN program organised by Poland's National Centre for Research and Development
* Among other companies which will receive subsidies are also Bloober Team SA, CI Games SA, Farm 51 Group SA and Vivid Games SA
$1 = 4.1708 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom