8 months ago
December 14, 2016 / 2:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CD Projekt to get c. 30 mln zlotys in subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA

* Four projects by CD Projekt and one by GOG.com will receive around 30 million zlotys ($7.19 million) in subsidies

* The subsidies have been granted under the GameINN program organised by Poland's National Centre for Research and Development

* Among other companies which will receive subsidies are also Bloober Team SA, CI Games SA, Farm 51 Group SA and Vivid Games SA

Source text: bit.ly/2hN8sAb and bit.ly/2hwkL4H

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1708 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
