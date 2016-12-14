FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-CEO Edward Walter of Host Hotels & Resorts to step down at year-end 2016
December 14, 2016 / 3:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CEO Edward Walter of Host Hotels & Resorts to step down at year-end 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

* James Risoleo will succeed Walter as president, Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1, 2017

* W. Edward Walter, president and Chief Executive Officer of Host Hotels & Resorts, to step down at year-end 2016

* James F. Risoleo will succeed Walter as president and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2017

* Risoleo will also be appointed to company's board of directors

* Walter will remain with Host Hotels through January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

