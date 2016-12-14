BRIEF-CEO Edward Walter of Host Hotels & Resorts to step down at year-end 2016

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

* W. Edward Walter, president and Chief Executive Officer of Host Hotels & Resorts, to step down at year-end 2016

* James F. Risoleo will succeed Walter as president and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2017

* Risoleo will also be appointed to company's board of directors

