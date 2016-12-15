FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Eurocash gets conditional approval to buy PDA
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 15, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Eurocash gets conditional approval to buy PDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eurocash SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has agreed on the acquisition of Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o. (PDA) by Eurocash on one condition

* Gets the go-ahead by UOKiK on condition that PDA's wholesale warehouse of alcoholic beverages in Pabianice will be excluded from the transaction between Eurocash and KJD Investment sp. z o.o. (PDA's shareholder)

* In Oct., Eurocash informed about UOKiK's objections concerning the takeover due to a potential infringement of competition on some local markets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.