8 months ago
BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding unit Anadolu Endüstri Holding to sell its 55.25 pct stake in Ana Gida
December 15, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding unit Anadolu Endüstri Holding to sell its 55.25 pct stake in Ana Gida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Yazicilar Holding :

* Says unit Anadolu Endüstri Holding, SEEF Foods and Koninklijke Bunge signs an agreement for Ana Gda Ihtiyac Maddeleri ve Sanayi Ticaret shares

* According to the agreement Anadolu Endüstri Holding will sells its 55.25 percent shares, and SEEF Foods its 44.75 percent shares in Ana Gda to Koninklijke Bunge

* Its expected the share transaction completed in the Q1 of 2017

* The value of Ana Gida counted as 172.5 million lira ($48.92 million) and the final sale will be determined as result of year-end cash, debt and working capital corrections

$1 = 3.5265 liras Gdynia Newsroom

