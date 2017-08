(Corrects period and specifies revenue in last year's comparison in a story from Dec. 14.)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mittel SpA :

* FY net loss 4.5 million euros ($4.72 million) versus loss 22.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net revenue negative 0.3 million euros versus positive 17.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9526 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)