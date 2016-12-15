FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Gecina signs lease with the Orange Group
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 10:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gecina signs lease with the Orange Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Announced on Wednessday that it signed a lease with the Orange Group for an average firm period of 11 years covering 16,000 sq.m of the Sky 56 building in Lyon Part-Dieu

* This 30,700 sq.m project is currently under construction, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2018

* Considering the space let previously to Icade and Linkcity in 2015 (25 pct of the space), the pre-letting rate is now up to nearly 80 pct

* This building is expected to generate almost 9.3 million euros ($9.76 million) of full-year rental income, with a net yield on cost of around 7 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9526 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.