December 15, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Payments processor Worldpay appoints Ruth Prior as COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc

* Ruth Prior, currently deputy chief financial officer at worldpay, will become chief operating officer

* Dave Hobday, managing director, Worldpay UK has resigned from Worldpay to take up a position as chief executive of a private equity owned business

* Have finalised appointment of Hobday successor, who has significant board experience, strong track record in business transformation and financial services

* Expect to be able to announce this appointment and for Dave Hobday's successor to join Worldpay in new year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

