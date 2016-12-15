FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DNB can handle raised buffer, declines dividend comment -spokesman
December 15, 2016 / 10:28 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DNB can handle raised buffer, declines dividend comment -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - DNB ASA :

* Norway’s largest bank DNB will have no problem adjusting to raised capital buffer requirement, spokesman Even Westerveld said

* He declined to comment on any potential impact the raised buffer could have on the bank’s dividend

* Earlier on Thursday Norway’s finance ministry said it will increase its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks to 2.0 percent from end-2017 compared with 1.5 percent currently, giving banks 12 months to build the additional capital they need Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

