FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Tinc Comm's first phase of public offering in framework of capital increase completed with 85.86 pct subscription to new shares
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 10:18 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tinc Comm's first phase of public offering in framework of capital increase completed with 85.86 pct subscription to new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tinc Comm VA :

* First phase of the public offering in the framework of the capital increase has been completed successfully with 85.86 pct subscription to new shares

* Launch of accelerated private placement of scrips on 15 December 2016 to institutional investors

* Issues 5,854,183 new shares

* New shares in framework of a capital increase in cash with non-statutory preferential rights for a maximum amount of 76,704,547.50 euros ($80.52 million)

* Issue price was set at 11.25 euros per new share

* Issue date of new shares is December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9527 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.