BRIEF-Tinc Comm's first phase of public offering in framework of capital increase completed with 85.86 pct subscription to new shares

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tinc Comm VA :

* First phase of the public offering in the framework of the capital increase has been completed successfully with 85.86 pct subscription to new shares

* Launch of accelerated private placement of scrips on 15 December 2016 to institutional investors

* Issues 5,854,183 new shares

* New shares in framework of a capital increase in cash with non-statutory preferential rights for a maximum amount of 76,704,547.50 euros ($80.52 million)

* Issue price was set at 11.25 euros per new share

* Issue date of new shares is December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9527 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)