8 months ago
BRIEF-Tesoro announces intention to offer $1.6 billion in senior notes
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tesoro announces intention to offer $1.6 billion in senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tesoro

* Tesoro announces intention to offer $1.6 billion in senior notes

* Tesoro Corp says proposing to offer in an unregistered offering $1.6 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023 and senior notes due 2026

* Tesoro says Intends to use combination of net proceeds from offering, cash on hand, borrowings to fund western refining deal

* Tesoro says Intends to use combination of net proceeds from offering of notes, among others, to fund cash consideration of Western Refining deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

