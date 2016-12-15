Brazil's BNDES signs $2.4 bln loan accord with IADB
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Brazil's state development bank BNDES signed a $2.4 billion loan accord with the Inter-American Development Bank, according to a statement on Thursday.
Dec 15 Twenty-first Century Fox
* Says deal to buy sky will be funded by balance sheet cash & newly issued debt
* James murdoch says 'comfortable' with levels of investment at sky
* Says sky deal should reduce blended tax rate for wider group
* James murdoch says 'thinks deal passes regulatory muster' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Brazil's state development bank BNDES signed a $2.4 billion loan accord with the Inter-American Development Bank, according to a statement on Thursday.
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says under terms of bid, artis may purchase up to 14.9 million trust units
* Vox Media and Twitter announce live stream partnership for CES programs hosted by The Verge