FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q4 earnings per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 2:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q4 earnings per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor Corp Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35

* Nucor Corp says Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nucor Corp - expects Q4 results to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 per diluted share

* Nucor Corp - Nucor expects Q4 results to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 per diluted share

* Nucor Corp says expected decline in earnings in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 is primarily due to lower margins in steel mills segment

* Nucor says Trade cases initiated by U.S. steel industry targeting product groups having positive impact;steel imports down about 19% this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.