FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DIA preliminarily estimates payments to Tatfondbank depositors at RUB 57.6 bln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 3:54 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DIA preliminarily estimates payments to Tatfondbank depositors at RUB 57.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

** Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) will form within seven days a register of obligations of Tatfondbank to depositors, payments to whom may amount more than 57 billion roubles ($921.24 million)

** According to official statement of Tatfondbank as of October 1, total amount of deposits of individuals in bank, including individual entrepreneurs amounted to 77 billion roubles

** “Out of this amount DIA commitments for payment of insurance compensation at this date amounted to 57.6 billion roubles. Final volume and structure of deposits will be set as part of formation of register of bank’s liabilities to depositors by temporary administration”, DIA told Reuters

** The registry will be formed within seven days from the date of the insured event For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 61.8730 roubles) (Reported by Kira Zavyalova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.