FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Ahead Global Investment publishes final results of mandatory offer on MediRox, delisting of company initiated
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 15, 2016 / 3:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ahead Global Investment publishes final results of mandatory offer on MediRox, delisting of company initiated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - MediRox AB :

* Ahead Global Investment Ltd publishes final results of mandatory offer on MediRox AB (publ), delisting of company initiated

* After the acceptance period on December 12, 2016 Ahead Global holds, together with shares Ahead Global held before announcement of mandatory offer and shares acquired outside the market, a total of 5,618,741 shares in MediRox corresponding to a total of 94.7 percent of share capital and 95.9 percent of votes in MediRox

* MediRox has decided to delist from AktieTorget

Source text: bit.ly/2gNzWcK

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.