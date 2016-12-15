BRIEF-Polish regulator seeks capital buffer for Commerzbank unit

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Polish lender mBank :

* Poland’s financial regulator KNF has imposed an additional capital requirement on Polish mBank group related to its portfolio of foreign currency loans for households, the bank said late on Thursday.

* The regulator requires the bank to keep an additional capital requirement for covering the risk related to the foreign currency mortgage loans for households at 3.25 percentage points for total capital ratio.

* In addition, for Tier 1 capital ratio and CET1 capital ratio the additional capital requirement amounts to 2.44 p.p. and 1.82 p.p. respectively.

* mBank, Poland’s fourth largest bank by assets, is the Polish unit of the German bank Commerzbank.

* The regulator’s decision follows central bank’s recommendation to impose additional requirements on lenders with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages portfolios to encourage them to get rid of this toxic assets, by offering clients a conversion into zlotys at favourable terms. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)