FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Valneva announces closing of private placement by MVM Life Science Partners
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 16, 2016 / 6:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Valneva announces closing of private placement by MVM Life Science Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announced on Thursday closing of private placement in connection with 15.2 million euros ($15.9 million)investment by MVM Life Science Partners

* MVM's investment consists of a combined purchase of new shares together with a tranche of shares from existing undisclosed shareholders of Valneva

* Valneva now completed the issuance of 2,884,615 new ordinary shares to funds managed by MVM by way of a private placement without preferential subscription rights

* Placement resulted in aggregate proceeds of 7.5 million euros for Valneva

* The total number of ordinary shares has increased to 77,582,714.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9575 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.