BRIEF-Valneva announces closing of private placement by MVM Life Science Partners

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announced on Thursday closing of private placement in connection with 15.2 million euros ($15.9 million)investment by MVM Life Science Partners

* MVM's investment consists of a combined purchase of new shares together with a tranche of shares from existing undisclosed shareholders of Valneva

* Valneva now completed the issuance of 2,884,615 new ordinary shares to funds managed by MVM by way of a private placement without preferential subscription rights

* Placement resulted in aggregate proceeds of 7.5 million euros for Valneva

* The total number of ordinary shares has increased to 77,582,714.

