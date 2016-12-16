FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Oakley Capital Investments to pay 4.5 pence per share dividend
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Oakley Capital Investments to pay 4.5 pence per share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd

* The Board of Oakley Capital Investments Limited is pleased to declare the Company's maiden dividend of 4.5 pence per share in respect of the 2016 financial year

* The dividend will be paid on 30 January 2017 to shareholders registered on 30 December 2016

* The ex-dividend date is 29 December 2016

* The Board will adopt a dividend policy which takes into account the profitability and underlying performance of the Company in addition to capital requirements, cash flows and distributable reserves

* The Board intends to maintain a 4.5 pence per share for the 2017 financial year, paying 2.25 pence per share semi-annually following the publication of half yearly reports as of 30 June and 31 December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.