8 months ago
BRIEF-Norway's fish farmers to pay less to marketing agency
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 16, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Norway's fish farmers to pay less to marketing agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway's Industry and Fisheries Ministry said:

* Norway's industry and fisheries ministry will cut marketing tariffs paid by seafood companies to Norwegian seafood council from Jan 1 2017

* Norway's industry and fisheries ministry says new tariff on salmon and trout and most pelagic fish is cut to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent

* For other fish species the tariff will be unchanged at 0.75 percent

* Norway's industry and fisheries ministry says high demand and new export records has resulted in a jump in the revenues to the seafood council and the tariff was to high compared to what was needed for marketing

* Estimated market tariff for 2016 is 560 million Norwegian crowns ($64.71 million), expected 2017 revenues to the seafood council is around 350 million crowns based on the new tariff ($1 = 8.6539 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
