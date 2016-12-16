FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Alior Bank finalises talks with unions on staff cuts
December 16, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF- Alior Bank finalises talks with unions on staff cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has finalised negotiations with all its unions regarding restructuring of employment at the bank

* On Dec. 15, the unions and the bank entered into an agreement defining the method of proceeding on employee issues relating to group lay-offs

* The parties agreed that the group lay-offs would be conducted in the period between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017

* Announced its restructuring plans in Nov.

Gdynia Newsroom

