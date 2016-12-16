FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Honeywell provides 2017 outlook; earnings per share guidance of $6.85 - $7.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Expects FY 2017 earnings per share $6.85 to $7.10

* Reaffirmed its Q4 and full year 2016 sales and earnings guidance

* sees 2017 EPS growth of 6%-10%

* says earnings growth is driven by organic sales growth up 1% - 3% in 2017

* "continuing to improve growth profile through strategic portfolio actions and expect to see better sales, eps growth, margin expansion in 2017"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.60, revenue view $39.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $10.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

