BRIEF-Kruk launches private offer of up to 1 mln of series G shares

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kruk SA :
* Said on Thursday that it has started offering up to 1 mln of series G shares of the nominal value of 1 zloty each in a private subscription
* The offer will be conducted through accelerated bookbuilding among eligible investors designated by the management board
* WOOD & Co and Dom Maklerski PKO Bank Polska (advisors) to act in the Offering as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner
($1 = 4.2336 zlotys)
