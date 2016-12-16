FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kruk launches private offer of up to 1 mln of series G shares
December 16, 2016 / 12:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Kruk launches private offer of up to 1 mln of series G shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kruk SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has started offering up to 1 mln of series G shares of the nominal value of 1 zloty each in a private subscription

* The offer will be conducted through accelerated bookbuilding among eligible investors designated by the management board

* WOOD & Co and Dom Maklerski PKO Bank Polska (advisors) to act in the Offering as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.2336 zlotys)

Gdynia Newsroom

