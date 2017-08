Dec 16 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Assuming positive phase 3 data, plans to submit nda for Patisiran at year-end 2017

* Company announces positive preliminary results from phase 1 study of ALN-TTRsc02

* 2017 pipeline goals includes the completion of APOLLO phase 3 study

* Co plans to initiate Atlas phase 3 program in early 2017