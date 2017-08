Dec 16 (Reuters) - Altus TFI SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has ended its share buyback program

* Within the program acquired 2,641,683 of its own shares for 16 zlotys ($3.79) each

* The acquired shares represent 4.48 pct stake in Altus TFI

* As of Dec. 16, it owns 22.76 pct of its capital

* Informed about the share buyback in Sept.

