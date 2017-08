Dec 16 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency

* Recommends approval of Eli Lilly's baricitinib for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis

* Recommended conditional marketing approval for Alecensa for the treatment of ALK-positive advanced NSCLC previously treated with crizotinib