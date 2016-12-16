FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-AlarmForce announces decision to restate certain historical financial statements
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 16, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-AlarmForce announces decision to restate certain historical financial statements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Alarmforce - to provide details of affected residential contracts,amount of restated revenue,expenses in 2016 financial statements

* Alarmforce announces decision to restate certain historical financial statements and provides update on status of Q3 filings

* Intends to restate its financial statements for year ended october 31, 2015 and first and second quarters of 2016

* Alarmforce Industries inc says aggregate amount of revenue that was incorrectly earned is not expected to exceed $3.5m for those periods

* Alarmforce Industries-historical financial statements,related md&a for years ended october 31, 2013, 2014, 2015 & q1, q2 2016 should not be relied upon

* Alarmforce Industries - will be required to cancel up to 3,400 subscribers as at Q3 2016 for subscribers who should have been cancelled in prior periods

* Alarmforce industries - believes that its current liquidity and cash flow is sufficient to fund cost of the ongoing review and its expansion plans

* Company does not anticipate any change in dividend policy at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.